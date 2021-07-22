Agitation is political, not military job to stop ― CDC







Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, on Thursday said “it is not the job of the military to stop anyone from agitation for whatever he so wishes, it is a political thing”.

“But what we are against is having to use the instrument of violence to bring about the agitation”.

Irabor said this in Owerri, during a Security meeting with retired Senior Military Officers in the South-East zone.

The CDS said the meeting was part of the collaborative effort towards addressing the security challenges troubling the country.

The CDS however stated that the military would not tolerate killing innocent citizens in the name of agitation.

He added that whoever wants to agitate should take advantage of the provisions of the constitution in doing that and not by carrying out violence on people to achieve their aims.

