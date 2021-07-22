Breaking: 60 killed, 698 infected as Cholera ravages Abuja







….We’re curbing further spread -Aliyu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The death toll in communities hit by the severe faecal-oral gastro intestinal infection, Cholera, in the nation’s capital Abuja, has now risen to 60, Vanguard has learned.

This came as the Federal Capital Territory Administration assured that it has intensified community sensitization on cholera and other severe acute diarrhea disease outbreaks in the territory.

It added that cases of Cholera infections have now risen from 604 to 698 within 72 hours.

Minister of State in the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, disclosed this at the continuation of community sensitization on cholera and other severe acute diarrhoea diseases outbreaks in Pyakasa and Gwagwa respectively.

The minister who was represented by the Acting Executive Secretary of FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo, noted that Abaji Area Council recorded three suspected cases with no death; Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) recorded…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper