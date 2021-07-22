Cholera: Rivers LG chairman promises to address water shortage







Mr Erastus Awortu, the Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers, says the council administration will address the problem of water shortage to curb the menace of cholera.

He made the promise on Wednesday at Ibot-Irem, Andoni Local Council of Rivers during his tour of eight communities recently sacked by cult gang war.

He said the administration had commenced water reticulation project as proactive step to check cholera outbreaks ahead of the dry season usually associated with the disease in the area.

He added that “Andoni is an area where cholera is almost endemic, basically because we lack potable water; so, the provision of potable water is one of the cardinal concerns of my administration.

“We will ensure that we banish cholera out of Andoni.”

Awortu explained that while the council administration endeavoured to ensure the safe return of displaced persons, it would also ensure that the area no longer remained vulnerable to cholera.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper