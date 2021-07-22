Fayemi inaugurates 260,000 capacity private cemetery in Ekiti





Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Wednesday inaugurated a 260,000 capacity, first private-owned cemetery, the first in the state.

Fayemi, while inaugurating the ‘CitiGate Park and Gardens Cemetery’ located at Eminrin area of the state, said the facility had the capacity to avert environmental hazards and safeguard the health of the citizens.

Fayemi, represented by Mrs Iyabo Fakunle-Okieimen, the Commissioner for Environment, said the initiative symbolised the government’s efforts toward encouraging private investors in the state.

“The smooth take-off of this business is a testimony that Ekiti is encouraging private investors to invest their hard-earned money in the state.

“With this investment by a private body, Ekiti is no longer a rural setting.

“In USA, Britain and other European countries, you can’t just bury your dead at home.

“Aside the fact that it causes ground water pollution, it devalues…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper