Funding hampering petroleum varsity potentials — VC

—Seeks private-sector support

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State, Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh has said that funding has become a great challenge in the realization of the full potentials of the specialized institution.

Consequently, he has called on private sector players and spirited individuals to support the institution in raising additional funds for the development of adequate infrastructure for its optimal performance.

The Vice-Chancellor who spoke to journalists in Abuja, weekend, ahead of the institution’s planned education development roundtable, said the government’s funding alone for such a specialised university cannot support the realisation of its objectives geared towards boosting Nigeria’s economy.

He explained that the educational sustainability and progress of the country especially universities was being threatened by sole dependence on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper