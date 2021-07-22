How officials in AGF’s office made Nigeria lose $274.2m on external loan





…Senate asks AGF to sanction officers involved

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has unraveled how some officials of the Office of Accountant General of the Federation made Nigeria to lose $274.2 million (N54.1 billion) on external loan.

Consequently, it asked the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to identify the officers responsible and sanction them for mismanagement of public funds, in accordance with Rule 3115 of the Financial Regulations and for gross misconduct .

The revealation is contained in the report of Senate Committee on Public Accounts, chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo South, approved by the red chamber before senators proceeded on annual recess.

Rule 3115 of the Financial Regulations read: “An accounting officer, who is queried for his failure to manage or spend public funds, effectively or who spends public money without due regard to economy contrary to FR 415 and fails to reply to the query,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper