Ikpeazu to pay N3m for indigent patients at Nkechi hospital

By Steve Oko – Aba

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has promised to pay N3 million in three months for the treatment of indigent patients at the renovated Nkechi Hospital, Ohanze, Obingwa Local Government Area.

Ikpeazu made the promise on Thursday, at Ohanze, while inaugurating the newly reconstructed and expanded Nkechi clinic which has now been transformed into Nkechi hospital.

The hospital which was formerly a clinic run by his parents’ in-laws, Mr Sunday and Mrs Jemima Nwakamma, was upgraded and expanded by his wife’s brother, Dr Emeka Nwakamma.

The governor thanked Emeka for following in the footsteps of his mother in the service of humanity and urged him not to stop this good idea and work on the way.

Ikpeazu said Jemima Nwakamma’s choice to work at a poorly paid Mission Hospital at Onitcha Ngwa rather than in a government hospital she was qualified for, was the beginning of God’s blessings on her family.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper