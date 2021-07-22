MultiChoice thinks corporate businesses in revamped packages





.

By Prince Osuagwu & Juliet Umeh

Pay-TV Service Provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, yesterday, unveiled simplified DStv Business packages for businesses and corporate organizations in Nigeria.

The revamped packages include DStv Work, DStv Play and DStv Stay. The packages contain curated contents and are all in High-definition, HD.

Chief Customer Officer at MultiChoice, Martin Mabutho, during the launch in Lagos, said the packages are aimed at ensuring that business owners and organizations enjoy the ultimate television experience.

Also, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “We always ask ourselves how we can make our customers experience better for businesses. We have revamped our DStv Business packages, offering business owners the right mixture of entertainment to enhance the experience of guests and staff. At the end of the day, your guests will always remember how you made them feel.

Ugbe noted that each package is tailored to suit the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper