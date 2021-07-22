Nelson Mandela: Synonymous with the fight for justice – UN deputy chief







Late Nelson Mandela

UN Deputy Secretary-General, Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed, has hailed Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first black President, describing him as exemplifying “courage, compassion and an unwavering commitment to social justice and equality”.

Mohammed told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday in New York at a special session held to celebrate Mandela, the man who led the struggle that ended the racist apartheid system in South Africa.

Celebrating Mandela International Day – officially commemorated on July 18 – the UN deputy chief said that he embodied the highest aspirations of the United Nations and the human family.

Affectionately known as Madiba, she said that the 2021 celebration would have been Nelson Mandela’s 102nd birthday.

Hate speech and the denial of facts are becoming “mainstream in liberal democracies and authoritarian regimes alike,” Mohammed said, “blurring the truth, questioning science and undermining democratic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper