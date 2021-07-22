Nigeria’s democracy without democrats







By Ikechukwu Amaechi

AS I watched the drama in the two chambers of the National Assembly last week over the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, I remembered President John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s 1956 award-winning biographical book – Profiles in Courage.

The book, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Biography in 1957, was a celebration of senatorial courage – acts of bravery and integrity by eight United States senators, who defied the opinions of their party and constituents to do what they felt was right even when they suffered severe criticism and losses in popularity because of their actions.

On Thursday, July 15, when the Bill was called up, I prayed that the lawmakers would step up to the table of courage by voting to promote public good. But I was not hopeful. And I was not disappointed.

At stake was the very soul of the country’s democracy. How can the electoral process be made more transparent and credible so that the outcome of elections will be a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper