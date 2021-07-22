Nigeria’s ungoverned spaces and state actors’ toxic counsel







By Ladesope Ladelokun

SINCE Nigeria has yet to liberalise the issuance of arms, not a few Nigerians were gobsmacked when Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, challenged fellow compatriots to defend themselves against bandits and other criminals, who, at the moment, have become unstoppable killjoys across Nigeria.

For a people who are not oblivious of reported cases of how gunmen overrun military bases, it is understandable if traumatised and right-thinking Nigerians express shock at the illogic of toxic admonition of the defence minister in a country where unknown gunmen can kill an Army General without consequences.

As a matter of fact, section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) states without ambiguity that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”. Of course, it cannot be incongruous to state that one key reason President Buhari’s predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, was sacked by hapless and helpless…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper