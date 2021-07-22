Oyedepo on sack of Winners Chapel Pastors: We’ve no patience with failure here





By Arogbonlo Israel

General Overseer and founder of The Living Faith Church International also known as Winners’ Chapel Bishop David Oyedepo has reacted to the recent sack of over 40 pastors by the church.

One of the affected Pastors, Peter Godwin, took to social media, claiming they were sacked for not generating enough income.

Godwin, who was in one of the church’s branches in Ekiti State, had claimed: “I was told by the management that the church doesn’t operate at a loss.

“They also told me that the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation, so as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed.”

Reacting to the allegation in a video posted by Vanguard, Oyedepo said the sack of the pastors was not about money, adding that the latter were sacked as a result of their faliure and the church “has no patience with failure”.

Read Also: ‘Why Oyedepo sacked 40 pastors’

“Money?…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper