(Special Report) Where were you? How disunity among Niger Delta lawmakers harmed PIB

- PIB passage, 3% Host communities, 30% Frontier basins funds:
•Niger Delta senators didn’t endorse 30% for frontier basins — Senator Ekpenyong
•Frontier basins fund not only for the North — Senator Urhoghide
•I boycotted debate in protest — Senator Tofowomo
•Frontier basin fund, covert re-colonization, robbery of N’Delta host communities — HM Ayemi-Botu
•How bill ‘ll hurt oil industry — Expert
•PIB smuggled into order paper, not yet passed — South South Reps
Our reporters
Senators from Oil-producing states
* Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President, Delta Central, APC
* Christopher Ekpenyong, Akwa Ibom North-West, PDP
* Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia South, PDP
* Betty Apiafi, Rivers West, PDP
* Rochas Okorocha, Imo West, APC
* Seriake Dickson, Bayelsa West, PDP
* Sandy Onor, Cross River Central, PDP
* Frank Ibezim, Imo North, APC
* Akon Ayakenyi, Akwa Ibom South, PDP
* Theordore Orji, Abia…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper