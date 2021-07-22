Suspend Russian vaccine approval







ON Thursday, July 15, 2021, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, announced that it had approved the Russian Sputnik Vaccine for use in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. The Agency’s Director- General, Mojisola Adeyeye, announced that NAFDAC subjected the vaccine to relevant scientific tests before approving it.

This, however, came against the background of international reservations about the vaccine. No major internationally recognised regulatory agency has okayed the vaccine because of a number of inadequacies which make it suspicious. Indeed, the World Health Organisation, WHO, the European Medicines Agency, EMA, and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF, have already discountenanced the Russian vaccine.

The WHO, which conducted an inspection of four Sputnik manufacturing sites in Southern Russia, identified six problems which militate against its approval for universal use….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper