We’ll produce consensus presidential candidate for 2023, APC tells PDP





By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has disclosed its resolve to produce a consensus presidential candidate in the lead up to the 2023 general elections.

National Secretary, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoehede, disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abijat.

The statement was in reaction to allegations by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP’s to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a self-succession bid.

“Unlike the opposition, we are a disciplined party. PDP is just been haunted by its past. You will recall the inglorious third-term agenda while PDP was in power. So, it is easy to accuse APC now.

“After our (APC) congresses and the National Convention, we will shock them (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly…





