Buhari returns to Abuja from Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Abuja, 5.40 pm, on Friday after eight days working visit to Katsina, where he spent the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in his country home in Daura.

A statement issued last night by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, explained that during the visit, the President commissioned Zobe Regional Water project, which will provide 50 million litres of water to the state.

He also commissioned the first NALDA Integrated Farm Estate which is expected to create job opportunities for families, and equip many with modern farming techniques for crops and livestock.

The statement further said that President Buhari in Katsina also commissioned a 50km Dutsin-ma-Tsaskiya Road in Dutsin-ma Council.

On Sallah day, the President met with NYSC members serving in Daura





