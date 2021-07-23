Cholera: FCTA intensifies sensitisation as death toll reaches 60







The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intensified community sensitisation on cholera and severe diarrhoea diseases outbreak, as death toll rises from 54 to 60.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made the disclosure at the continuation of sensitisation on cholera and other acute diarrhoea diseases in Pyakasa and Gwagwa communities on Thursday in Abuja.

Aliyu indicated that suspected cases of cholera in the territory rose from 604 to 698 within 72 hours.

Represented by Dr Iwot Ndaeyo, the acting Executive Secretary of FCT Primary Health Care Board, the minister said that Abaji Area Council also recorded three suspected cases with no death.

She said that “Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) recorded 281 suspected cases with 22 deaths and Bwari Area Council recorded 134 suspected cases with 22 deaths.

“In Gwagwalada Area Council, 220 suspected cases with nine…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper