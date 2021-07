Court dismisses suit seeking to halt Lagos LG election

By Henry Ojelu

A Federal High Court Ikoyi has refused requests by 11 political parties to halt the Chairmen and Councillors election into the 57 Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos state.

Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko made the decision in a ruling delivered on Friday July 23, 2021, in Suit No FHC/L/CS/596/2021 which was filed by the Alliance of Social Democrats and 10 Other Political Parties against Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and Lagos State Government.

Justice Aluko in the ruling upheld the submissions of the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

The Court declined jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit seeking to stop the conduct of the election slated for tomorrow

Source: Vanguard Newspaper