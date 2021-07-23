Death row inmates now 3,008 as FG urges quick action by states







By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has asked sub-national entities in the country to hasten measures to decongest the custodial centres especially with regards to summoning the political will to do the needful on death row convicts.

Disclosing that Nigeria now has 3,008 condemned criminals consisting of 2,952 males and 56 females, the federal government also urged states to build holding centres for awaiting trial suspects to decongest custodial facilities.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, gave the charge on Friday at the commissioning of the Osun State Command office complex of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, Osogbo.

The minister’s charge was contained in a statement by his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure issued Friday in Abuja.

Urging State Governors to summon the will and do the needful on death row convicts, the minister said; “There are at present, 3, 008 condemned criminals waiting for their date with the executioners in our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper