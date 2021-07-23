I don’t need your kickbacks, Buhari tells contractors







President Muhammadu Buhari

—Tells them to use such appreciation for CSR

—Explains why he can’t visit Daura frequently

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has told contractors and businessmen that have benefitted from government contracts to take whatever appreciation they have for corporate social responsibility, CSR, instead of bringing kickbacks to him or government officials.

The President also stated that he would have liked to visit his home town frequently but that the cost to the movement was the impediments because it was high.

President Buhari stated this on Friday in Daura, Katsina State, when he visited the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar, at his Palace.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar

He told beneficiaries of government patronage to engage in corporate social responsibility instead of seeking to favor individuals with gifts.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper