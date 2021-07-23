Israel reintroducing ‘green pass’ system as coronavirus cases rise





Mr Joseph Ebele, Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Rivers chapter has said that the ongoing Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (PTD) strike can lead to fuel scarcity.

Ebele, who expressed the worry in a statement on Thursday in Port Harcourt, said that the strike if not stopped might lead to queues at fuel stations and dispensing outlets in the state.

He said that the strike was caused by a misunderstanding that ensued when the content of two fully-loaded trucks of petroleum products impounded by the security operatives got missing.

“I want to state that about two months ago, two trucks suspected to have been loaded with adulterated petroleum products were impounded by security operatives.

“The trucks were, however, shifted to the security base while samples were also collected for further laboratory analysis.

“After the analysis, it was confirmed that the suspected products were actually legitimate products and not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper