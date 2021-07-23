Kano makes NIN mandatory for students in govt schools







Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Government has made National Identification Number, NIN mandatory for students of government secondary schools in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru who announced the new directive in a statement signed by his Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Yusuf said the students (JSS 1 to SS 2) must register and obtain the number.

Kiru said the directive becomes imperative to enable the ministry to establish an updated data base for all students in the state for the purposes of budgetary planning, keeping optimum records to eradicate manipulations of students record during examinations and, chances for malpractices.

He said it is also to ensure prudent and judicious application of government funds in the provision of qualitative education in the state.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper