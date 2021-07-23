Lagos LG Poll: We ll’ ensure success of election ― Justice Philips, LASIEC Chairman







By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Philips has reiterated her determination to make Saturday’s election a success.

Fielding questions from newsmen yesterday the retired justice stressed that: ” It is imperative that we make the election a success. We have had interaction with those that are relevant to the success of this election the media, the security stakeholders grassroots representatives stakeholders among others.

Asked on the allegations level against the commission by YIAGA, that the Commission was not divulging information, the LASIEC boss chided the allegations said:” I had a meeting with them this morning (yesterday) and that has been sorted.

Responding to the use of card readers the retired justice maintained: “The card readers are going to be used in all the 57 local government and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper