Man allegedly murders friend, buries body secretly in Ibadan







An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday ordered the remand of one Wasiu Afolabi at the Abolongo Correctional Facility for alleged murder of his friend.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Amzat, did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction.

Amzat ordered the remand of the defendant pending the receipt of the case file sent to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 20, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afolabi of Abegunde area of Ido in Ibadan is facing a two-count charge of murder and stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju , had told the court that Afolabi on June 29, unlawfully caused the death of his friend, one Hammed Opadokun , 30, by hitting him with plank on the head.

"The defendant, Afolabi, had been living with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper