Reps want Presidency, zonal coordinators to battle flood, other natural disasters

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives has approved a report for an Act to compel the President, Vice President, Ministries, agencies and zonal coordinators to battle the effects of Climate Change.

The lawmakers’ charge, is contained in a bill passed on Thursday last week for Senate concurrence, by the Green Chamber.

The sponsor of the piece of legislation, Rep. Sam Onuigbo(APC-Abia) gave a press briefing on the Bill Tuesday.

In giving highlights of the Bill, the lawmaker proposed a special council on Climate Change, to include the Presidency and several ministries and agencies, in the battle against environmental hazards.

“I called you all together today, to brief you of the progress we have made towards ensuring that Nigeria gets a Climate Change law. As you are aware, Nigeria and the rest of the world face a huge existential challenge due to the impacts of Climate Change such as drought, coastal and gully erosion, health challenges,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper