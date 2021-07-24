66 passengers escape death at Ilorin airport, as Air Peace plane tire bursts







By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

No fewer than sixty-six passengers escaped death on Friday as an aircraft in the fleet of Air Peace got its tyre bursted shortly after landing at the Ilorin International Airport .

The development forced airlines operators to cancel their operations on Friday and Saturday because no plane can land nor take-off from the runway of the airport until the bursted tyre is replaced.

The incident also left so many passengers who were waiting to board the Air Peace flight to Lagos at 11am on Friday stranded.

Most passengers, it was gathered resolved to travel by road while others returned home for fear of bad road network and insecurity.

Reprieve, however, came the way of the airline operators and passengers on Saturday as the Air Peace plane was evacuated from the runway of the airport.

Vanguard gathered that the plane had been moved to the hanger of the Nigerian Airforce in the airport for further maintenance services.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper