ATTACK ON CLARK: PANDEF asks Ohaneze Ndigbo to rein-in IPoB







By Emma Amaize

PAN Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, umbrella group of the coastal states of Niger-Delta, has urged the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, apex socio-cultural of organization of Igbo people, to call the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, to order over the group’s attack on South-South leader and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Senator Edwin Clark.

National Chairman, PANDEF and former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, in a statement, lampooning IPoB for disrespecting the South-South leader, said: “Anything short of that would be inferred to be the tacit approval of the balderdash of IPoB.”

PANDEF chair asserted: “Over the years, the highly respected chief who was a federal minister of information and distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, has in his capacities as an educationist, politician, public servant, lawyer, lawmaker, community leader and nationalist, continued to play vital roles to stimulate unity,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper