BBN Season, Shine ya eye, begins







Precious Chukwudi

The much anticipated and arguably the most watched reality TV show in Africa, Big Brother Naija is underway.

The Season 6 theme is Shine ya eye.

Of course, the event started with the host, Ebuka, in his glory and glamour, taking viewers on a tour of the pimped up interiors of Big Brother House.

The first housemate to go into the Big Brother House is Boma Akpore.

Boma is a masseuse and a mixologist who promises to keep it unpredictable.

The second housemate is Saga, Saga is an engineer whose motto is “positive vibes only” And the third housemate is Yousef.

Yousef from Jos Town is looking forward to making friends in Biggie’s House.

The fourth housemate is Pere. Pere calls himself a natural born drama king.

Artist ladiPoe came to thrill the audience with his latest song ’feeling’.

The fifth housemate is White Money. White money claims to be street wise, and promises to be entertaining with his sparklingly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper