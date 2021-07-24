Breaking: APC sweeps Lagos council polls as results trickle in





…Int’l monitoring group scores exercise high despite apathy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Strong indications have emerged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, may win all the slots of the Saturday, Local Government elections to elect Chairmanship and vice-chairmanship, as well as councilorship officers into 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, going by results from wards and council areas so far.

Though, the exercise, marred with apathy, hitches and pockets of violence, was adjudged to be generally peaceful across the state.

Security apparatus were adequately deployed across the polling areas in the metropolis to ensure safety of lives and property of citizens. They were seen moving in convoy patrolling some areas.

Commander of the Rapid Response Team, RRS, of the Lagos Police Command, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Yinka Egbeyemi, led a t of personnel to trouble prone areas to maintain peace.

LASIEC, had earlier…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper