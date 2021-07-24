Breaking: Roads deserted, as LG elections yet to kick off in Lagos





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In readiness for the conduct of council polls today, Saturday, July 24,2021, almost all the major roads in Lagos were deserted as motorists comply with restriction of movement order by the state government.

As at 8 am, the ever busy Ikorodu Road, Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lekki-Epe Expressway, among others were practically empty with only few vehicles on essential services were seen moving in trickles.

Also, most of the polling booths were still deserted with no voters around.

“We are still waiting Ad-hoc staff of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, for the commencement of electoral process,” Vanguard’s correspondents said.

Residents were also seen in different activities as businesses and ships remained closed.

