Buni Salutes Security Operatives in Geidam

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has commended the Nigerian Army and other security operatives in Geidam for their uncommon bravery in confronting and repelling an attempt to attack the town yesterday by Boko Haram.

Governor Buni saluted the Commanding Officer who mobilised his men and moved out of Geidam to confront the enemy outside the town.

“It is heartwarming that, although the enemy withdrew, the soldiers gallantly pursued them and cleared an ambush mounted on their way.

“The government and people of Yobe state appreciate this act of bravery to secure the general area and allow the people of Geidam to continue celebrating the Sallah festivities peacefully,” the Governor said.

He explained that such proactive measures will check the wanton attacks on innocent communities.

“You have done us proud, the government and people of the state will continue to support you” Governor Buni assured.

He called on the people to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper