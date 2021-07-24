Lagos LG poll: Council boss, group score LASIEC high





The Chairman, Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Dele Oshinowo, have scored the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) highly on the conduct of Saturday’s council poll in the state.

Oshinowo, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the umpire had improved on its conduct of the grassroots poll compared to the 2017 exercise.

“LASIEC has actually improved on the conduct of grassroots election compared to the last time.

“The commission ensured early distribution of materials and electoral officers. This was done swiftly,” Oshinowo told newsmen.

According to him, though there was a bit of voter apathy people were mobilised to come out and vote.

On Smart Card Readers, the chairman said much improvement could still be brought into the deployment and functionality of the device.

“I think the LASIEC officers are on top of their game,” he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper