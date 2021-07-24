Men in Camouflage spotted in viral video destroying farmlands in South-East, not Soldiers — Army Hqtrs





.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigerian Army has distanced its personnel from a viral video on Social Media showing troop’s clad in Green Camouflage uniforms invading farms in the South-East and destroying crops.

The Army said the video footage was doctored by secessionists, to denigrate and bring its image intọ disrepute adding that it has subjected the video to credible reverse image and discovered it was first published on YouTube channel “BIAFRA BOY”.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations made this known in a statement on Saturday titled, ‘Disclaimer: Disregard Doctored Video Aimed at Denigrating the NA’.

It reads, “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to doctored video footage released by secessionist sympathisers on Youtube, featuring blurred images of some persons dressed in green camouflage destroying farmland in an undisclosed location, recently.

“In an attempt to denigrate the reputation and image…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper