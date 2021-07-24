US Congress address: Bishop Kukah spoke the truth, I stand with him – Ortom







Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described as unfortunate, the response of the Presidency to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matttew Kukah’s address to United States Congress Committee on Foreign Affairs regarding the worsening insecurity in the country.

He advised the Federal Government to stop intimidating patriotic Nigerians who are raising genuine concerns about the worsening insecurity and economic situation in the country saying he stands with the Bishop and would have said similar thing if called to address the audience.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase noted that the country was practicing democracy which had no room for repression and dictatorship.

Quoting the Governor the CPS said, “Governor Ortom states that the country’s Constitution guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens, unlike a military regime which suppresses the right of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper