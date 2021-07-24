We’ll vote out S’South senators who voted against e-transmission —Constituents





By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Sam Oyadongha, Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Egufe Yafugborhi, Emma Una, Harris Emanuel, Chioma Onuegbu , Emem Idio and Ozioruva Aliu

Some Residents of South-South region have said that their Senators who voted against electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, do not deserve to represent them anymore in the Senate and should vacate the Red Chamber.

Citizens, who spoke with Saturday Vanguard, weekend, said the group of lawmakers were not on the side of the people and they have no reason tolerating them.

Former governor of Oyo and Taraba states during the military reign of late General Sani Abacha, Dr. Amen Oyakhire, said: “In a democracy, there is time for election and when that time comes, you consider them and throw them out of the place because they are supposed to act in the interest of the people they represent, so if we see them not representing our interest, in…





