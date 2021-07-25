5 in police net over alleged possession of illegal firearms in Kaduna





The Police Command in Kaduna State says it has arrested five suspects over alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Jalige said that their arrests followed a report received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kubacha.

He said that the DPO had acted on the information received on July 24 that the suspects, armed with dangerous weapons, were engaged in unwholesome activities in Kenyi village in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesman said that the suspects and some of the villagers had allegedly threatened the peaceful coexistence of the people over disputed piece of land.

He said that the situation had deteriorated to a boiling point, resulting in one of the warring parties threatening to kill their opponents with dangerous weapons.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO immediately mobilised to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper