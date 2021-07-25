AIB denounces rumour of plane crash in Ilorin





The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has denounced the rumour making the rounds that Air Peace plane crashed in Ilorin.

Mr Tunji Oketunbi, AIB General Manager, Public Affairs, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Oketunbi said that “there was no crash whatsoever,” adding that the tyres busted after landing.

“This is to confirm an incident involving Air Peace B737-500 with registration Mpmarks 5N-BQR that occurred on July 23 in Ilorin, at about 10:30 a.m local time.

“There were 66 passengers and six crew members onboard. AIB safety investigators did an evaluation of the occurrence and decided not to investigate.

“The aeroplane has been released to the operator (Air Peace).

“The delay in opening the airport is down to the recovery of the Aeroplane from the Runway by FAAN and Air Peace. The aeroplane had a tyre burst on landing roll.

“We enjoin all media practitioners to verify all information before going to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper