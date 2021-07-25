Badagry Deep Seaport still on course – Rep







.

Rep. Babatunde Hunpe, representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, on Friday, assured his constituents that the Badagry Deep Seaport project was still on course.

Hunpe gave the assurance on the sidelines of the presentation of relief materials by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Lagos.

According to him, there are processes being taken to see to the fulfilment of the project but unfortunately, it takes time and thus the delays experienced in the project.

“I want to assure my people that the Badagry Deep Seaport project is on course. When one starts a project, people expect it to come very quickly but there are processes to follow.

“ It is because of these processes to be taken that the project is delayed,” he said.

Hunpe noted that the project had been discussed on the floor of the house when the issue of Apapa gridlock was being discussed.

He said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper