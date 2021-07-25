BBN Season 6 housemates: Meet the boss ladies







Precious Chukwudi

It is day 2 of the Big Brother Naija Season 6, codenamed, Shine Ya Eye, double launch weekend and time to welcome the female housemates.

Just 24 hours into the show, the unveiling is on its second day and like they say, girls run the world.

Angel was the first female housemate, she claims to be very bossy, adorned with 11 tattoos, Angel watch word is “says what you give is what you get.”

The second housemate was Peace, 26 years old Rivers born ex TV presenter.

Peace says we should look out for her “peaceful side”. She has a simple strategy for BbNaija; have fun, stay in the game and win in the end.

