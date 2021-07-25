Biden authorises $100 million in aid for Afghan refugees







U.S. President Joe Biden has authorised up to $100 million in emergency aid for refugees from Afghanistan.

The money, which comes from an emergency fund, will be used to meet the “unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs’’ of people in the country, a White House statement said.

The funds will also be available to those who worked with the U.S. military on the ground in Afghanistan and who have applied for special immigrant visas to the U.S.

Despite the recent territorial gains made by the Islamist Taliban, Biden has announced that the Afghanistan mission will end on Aug. 31 – after almost 20 years.

The only U.S. soldiers to remain on the ground after that date will be those protecting the U.S. embassy.

Afghans employed by the U.S. military, such as interpreters, can apply for special immigrant visas for the U.S.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper