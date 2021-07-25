COCIN, ECWA join Muslims for Sallah lunch in Yobe





.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu.

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) under the teachings of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky over the weekend hosted the Christian faithful from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) for Eid-El-Kabir Sallah lunch at the Nasirul Mahdi Sharfuddeen Hall, Faudiyya Islamic Center in Potiskum town of Yobe State.

Our Correspondent gathered that the lunch began last Saturday with a prayer where one of the Muslim clerics, Malam Bala Afuwa explained the purpose of organizing the get-together with the Christian brothers in the community.

One of the students at the Islamic Center, Saidu Sakafa entertained the guests with unity and peace songs, thereafter, ECWA Pastor Samuel Stephen Ajeje, made a heart touching sermon where he said; “I want to draw your attention on prayers to your detained leader (Mallam), pray seriously until he is released from detention, don’t be discouraged, God will surely answer your…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper