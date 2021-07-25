COVID-19 Impacts: Lagos empowers 3,000 youths in agripreneurship





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to empower at least 3,000 agripreneurs in fisheries, poultry and piggery with various items at the 2021 annual Agricultural Value Chains Enterprise Activation Programme slated for Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this at the weekend, explained that 70 per cent of the beneficiaries are women and youth adding that the programme has been specifically targeted at three value chains of poultry, fisheries (artisanal) and piggery.

The commissioner, added that the three value chains were targeted because statistics indicated that they were the value chains that were most affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and zoonotic diseases besides the fact that they are the value chain where the state has comparative and competitive advantages.

According to Olusanya: “This year’s Agricultural Value Chains Enterprise Activation Programme will be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper