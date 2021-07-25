Megalomania and the persistent quest for self-determination in Nigeria (3)





By Douglas Anele

Continuing from last week’s discussion, the proximate causes of the emergence of Republic of Biafra in 1967 were the terrible pogroms against Ndigbo which reached epidemic proportions in May 1966 and continued for several months, together with Lt. Col. Gowon’s refusal to implement the Aburi Accord.

Therefore, Biafra was a child of necessity, a natural and morally justified response to the maltreatment and hideous atrocities committed mostly against Ndigbo living in the defunct northern region. Given his limited intellectual sagacity, temperamental weaknesses and inexperience in statecraft, Gowon could not handle the deteriorating relationship between his military regime and the eastern region headed by Lt. Col. Ojukwu.

Gowon also bungled the last ditch effort to save the situation at Aburi in January 1967. But, inasmuch as Gowon and high-ranking federal civil servants mostly from the old midwestern and northern regions are largely to blame for…





