NDLEA nabs NURTW Chairman, 3 others for Drug Trafficking in Ondo, Benue

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Ijero local government area of Ekiti state, Babatunde Babade, 45, has been arrested along with two others; Ilesanmi Shola, 35, and Babajide Johnson, 45, for trafficking illicit drugs.

The transport union leader was caught with 52.5kilograms of skunk in Akure, the Ondo state capital following intelligence that he was conveying bags of the banned drug in his 1997 model blue Mazda car with registration number: Ekiti JER194 AE from Akure to Ekiti state.

Babade, popularly called BB, was taken into custody along with others soon after his arrest at about 2 pm on Sunday 18th July 2021 for interrogation.

In his statement, he admitted he owns the vehicle used for conveying the drug.

He further stated that the car was earlier intercepted by some security agents who detained the two other suspects, his car and eight bags containing cannabis Sativa while his brother who drove…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper