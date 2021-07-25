Soludo: INEC must redeem self, obey subsisting court order — APGA







The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redeem itself and reverse to recognise ‘legitimate’ candidates of the party in the Nov. 6 governorship election.

National Chairman of the party, Mr Victor Oye , who made the call Saturday while briefing newsmen in Abuja said that there was only one APGA, which was led by him, with Labaran Maku as National Secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had originally received the names of Charles Soludo and his running mate, Mr Onyekachi Ibezim as candidates of APGA.

However, citing a court ruling, the electoral umpire dropped the names and replaced them with Chukwuma Umeoji and Obiageli Orogbu as the new candidates of APGA.

Reacting to the development, the APGA national chairman faulted the action of INEC in recognising an illegal body and illegal candidates.

He said that the party was one, had no faction and its leadership…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper