SON impounds 400 bottles of substandard Mayonnaise in Enugu







The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has impounded 400 bottles of fake, substandard and injurious Mayonnaise cream in Abakpa-Nike Community Market in the Enugu metropolis.

The Public Relations Officer of SON in Enugu, Mr Paul Iorkyaa, said this in a statement on Saturday.

Iorkyaa said the raid on the market was carried out by SON officials on Friday.

He said the raid was carried out after a complaint of fake and injurious BAMA mayonnaise by a public spirited individual to SON Markets Desk Office in Enugu.

“In the Standards Organisation of Nigeria efforts to promote consumer confidence and satisfaction through its quality assurance of product and services, the organisation’s Enugu State office responded to complaints received from a consumer on July 13.

“A public-spirited individual on July 13 in the organisation’s Ogbete Main Market Desk Office complained of fake, substandard and injurious BAMA Mayonnaise purchased from Abakpa-Nike Community…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper