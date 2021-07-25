Troops nab ‘Police Sergeant’ with ammunition, grenade in Borno

By
Headliners
-
2



Troops nab ‘Police Sergeant’ with ammunition, grenade in Borno

9CEBDC40 4A01 495C BA07 DD53840A9FA0
9CEBDC40 4A01 495C BA07 DD53840A9FA0

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian military have arrested a suspect, Ebenezer Ojeh, who claimed to be a Police Sergeant with ammunition and a grenade in Borno state.

It was gathered that the suspect was intercepted at a check-point by the troops of 154 Task Force Battalion Ngamdu led by Acting Commander Major D.Y Chiwar along Maiduguri- Damaturu road,

An Intelligence source disclosed that “The Ebenezer Ojeh was intercepted at a checkpoint due to his suspicious behaviour after he had boarded a Borno Express commercial going to Abuja.

“After searching his bags, about 220 quantity rounds of 7.62mm Special, 1× hand grenade, a dagger and other items were discovered.

READ ALSO: 5 in police net over alleged possession of illegal firearms in Kaduna

“During interrogation by the troops, Ojeh claimed he a was personnel of the Police Unit of Special Weapon Tactical Team (SWAT), from the Mobile Police Force 19-unit, River State.

“Even though the…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR