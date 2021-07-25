Troops nab ‘Police Sergeant’ with ammunition, grenade in Borno







The troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian military have arrested a suspect, Ebenezer Ojeh, who claimed to be a Police Sergeant with ammunition and a grenade in Borno state.

It was gathered that the suspect was intercepted at a check-point by the troops of 154 Task Force Battalion Ngamdu led by Acting Commander Major D.Y Chiwar along Maiduguri- Damaturu road,

An Intelligence source disclosed that “The Ebenezer Ojeh was intercepted at a checkpoint due to his suspicious behaviour after he had boarded a Borno Express commercial going to Abuja.

“After searching his bags, about 220 quantity rounds of 7.62mm Special, 1× hand grenade, a dagger and other items were discovered.

“During interrogation by the troops, Ojeh claimed he a was personnel of the Police Unit of Special Weapon Tactical Team (SWAT), from the Mobile Police Force 19-unit, River State.

