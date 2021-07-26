2023: APC promises to support constitutionally-backed INEC innovations





File photo of APC primaries in Oshodi, Lagos.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will continue to support constitutionally-backed innovations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), gave the assurance in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, every election conducted in the country has been an improvement on the last.

“The APC will continue to support constitutionally-backed innovations by our election management bodies to make our elections more credible.

“At party level, the APC has resolved to entrench internal democracy in all decision-making processes, particularly party nomination, direct and indirect primaries or consensus,” he said.

He added that the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC), however, remained the only legal instrument voters could use to elect progressive…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper