FG opposes Nnamdi Kanu’s request to be moved to Kuje Correctional Centre







Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Federal Government, on Monday, has filed a counter-affidavit in opposition to an application by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that he (Kanu) should be transferred from the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, to a Correctional Center.

FG in the counter-affidavit told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that Nnamdi Kanu, is being investigated over offences he committed after he jumped bail.

According to FG’s argument, the offences Kanu allegedly committed, bordered on national security.

The counter-affidavit reads in part; “That there is ongoing investigation as to other offences committed by the defendant/applicant while jumping bail.

“That the alleged offences borders on National security.

“That transferring the defendant/applicant to the Correctional facility will jeopardize the investigation of the offences.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper