Motorcycle snatcher set ablaze in Delta community

An unidentified young man has been reportedly set ablaze by a mob at Afiesere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State for allegedly snatching a newly purchased motorcycle from its owner.

It was gathered that the deceased had forcefully dispossessed the owner of the motorcycle around the Iwhrekpokpor roundabout area of the Ughelli metropolis and was making away with it when the owner raised an alarm.

A source said other commercial motorcyclists gave the deceased a hot chase and caught up with him around the secondary school in the Afiesere community.

Saying that the incident attracted a mammoth crowd, the source who sought anonymity said an angry mob “mobilized and beat him to stupor. They later wore him a tire, poured petrol on him, and set him ablaze.”

